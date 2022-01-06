Cavalier cartoon was insulting -- Christina Wagner

I am writing in response to Phil Hands' insensitive, inaccurate and inane cartoon in Wednesday's State Journal, likening Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins' response to the exponential spread of omicron in our community to Chicken Little's "the sky is falling."

Hands on Wisconsin: Madison schools overreact to virus The Madison School District shut down schools because of rising COVID-19 cases caused by the…

To add insult to injury, Hands further compares this to the response of schools in the southern states to snow.

First, I support Jenkins' measured response. Hands should realized the sky is falling. COVID-19 and its variants have infected 295 million people in the world and killed over 5 million people. Has Hands become so inured to the news reports that for him "a single death is a tragedy, but a million deaths are a statistic?"

Or perhaps Hands does not know anyone who has been sickened with COVID, who is a long-hauler or who has died? I do. I also worked on a COVID memorial project at my church of 8,400 ribbons, each representing a Wisconsin resident who died of COVID-19 from August 2020 to November 2021. As we cut, numbered and hung each ribbon, we mourned the loss of someone's loved one.