Caucuses exclude too many voters -- Stan Ruesch

The Iowa caucus fiasco demonstrated why the caucus system is a poor method of picking a presidential candidate.
The caucus system has many flaws. First, those relatively few who show up are not representative of the political party as a whole. The people who attend are typically activists who are deeply interested in politics, often associated with a particular candidate or an atypical ideology that is not representative of the party’s views as a whole.
Second, the caucus system tends to discriminate against key constituents of the party, including working women and men with children. They may not feel they have the time, energy or money for babysitters. They may be elderly and disabled without the physical ability to meet the challenges of many caucus venues.
Third, the rules of the caucus are both complex and arbitrary. I learned long ago that the more complex the set of rules, the more potential problems are created.
And finally, caucuses violate the most sacred principle of American elections: the secret ballot. Caucuses are local affairs where people are expected to publicly confront neighbors risking social repercussions.
Primary elections are less arbitrary, easier to understand and more likely to reflect the political party’s views.
Stan Ruesch, Lodi