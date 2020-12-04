Cats and carbon threaten species -- Marnie Schulenburg

I celebrated the rare sighting of the black-throated gray warbler, which was reported in Monday's State Journal.

I recently spied my first white-throated sparrow in the garden. The next morning, a large cat was stationed there. I pile up plant material for the critters who migrate or winter over. The sparrow had been using the leaves as cover after darting out to snag spilled birdseed. We lose up to 3.7 billion birds annually in the United States to cats alone.

I like cats. I fill up my car with gasoline. We once considered getting a mosquito zapper. (These are related ideas. Hang in there.) Climate change is a big player in bird and insect extinction. There are no birds without bugs. Except for seabirds, 96% of North American bird species feed insects to their young. Never mind the potential collapse of our human food chain.