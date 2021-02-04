Catholic schools are safely open -- Lucy Parisi

This week, 5,500 Catholic school students in the Diocese of Madison joined nationally to celebrate Catholic Schools Week. Schools had events such as themed dress-up days and day trips -- each school chose ways to make the week unique.
Quality education is the goal and hope of all families. Four generations of our family have benefited greatly from both public and private education. All principals and teachers have responded heroically to the challenges of COVID-19. All schools went virtual in March of last year, and by June we had consensus that being in classrooms was far superior to online learning.
Catholic schools are having a safe and successful school year with return to traditional classroom attendance in our area. Safety protocols are effective. We hear so much today about "following science." Science tells us kids need social interaction with their peers. Reopening all of our classrooms is safe, as proven by our local Catholic schools.
We share so much in common. Let's get all our kids back in traditional school soon.
Lucy Parisi, Black Earth