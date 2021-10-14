Catholic school needs 'Jesus stuff' -- Monica Simpson

Thank you, Bishop Donald Hying, for defending Father Scott Emerson's efforts to bring more "Jesus stuff" to St. Maria Goretti Catholic School. It is a Catholic school.

For too long, the larger Catholic schools have been run by people interested in the social justice aspect only. I've spoken with more families who support Father Scott's approach, but they are afraid to speak up because of the press.

Add more Jesus and all church teachings (including those that make liberals uncomfortable). This school is under a microscope. As someone whose worked, volunteered with and sent kids to Catholic schools throughout the diocese for two decades, I know this is not new.

The press has St. Maria Goretti and St. Mary's of Pine Bluff under the same microscope it has had since Bishop Robert Morlino. St. Mary's of Pine Bluff is the pet Catholic scapegoat. And since St. Maria Goretti principal Bob Schell was associated with that church, all the parents who have complaints and don't like the fullness of the faith take issue with him.

Go out to St. Mary's of Pine Bluff. Those people are so loving. Yes, they talk about all church teachings, but many support charity, too. As for COVID mitigation, plenty of folks make "calculated exceptions" for their pet activities. Stop blaming COVID.