Catholic policies lead to abortion -- Paula Dail

As a Catholic, I was disappointed but not surprised to hear Bishop Donald Hying publicly favor the Catholic Church’s efforts to withhold communion from pro-choice Catholic politicians.
It continually amazes me that the church’s middle managers, which is what bishops are, refuse to acknowledge that the most effective way to end abortion is to allow artificial birth control.
According to the Guttmacher Institute, 24% of all abortions are performed on Catholic women, which is more than for other religions. So it appears that the Catholic Church’s policy forbidding artificial birth control may be directly responsible for a significant number of the abortions it claims to oppose. No woman wants an abortion, but every woman wants and is entitled to control over her reproductive life. As soon as the Catholic Church stops trying to have it both ways, abortions rates will drop considerably.
Unfortunately, the Catholic Church is ignoring the separation of church and state and meddling in American politics. The church, by claiming to be a religious rather than a political organization, enjoys tax exempt status, which includes tremendous financial benefits. If the church persists in attempting to directly influence public policy and manipulate Catholic politicians, it no longer meets the exemption criteria, and its federal tax-exempt status should be revoked.