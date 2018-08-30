As we hear about the serious and continuing sex scandal within the Catholic Church, let’s start by placing the blame where it squarely belongs -- on the failed leadership of the Catholic Church. The failure has been caused by a lack leadership, vanity and arrogance.
In the history of mankind, the greatest example of a servant leader was Jesus Christ. Jesus was critical of the Pharisees stating in Matthew 23: 2-3, 5, “The scribes and the Pharisees have succeeded Moses as teachers; therefore, do everything and observe everything they tell you. But do not follow their example. ... All their works are performed to be seen.” Today, those same words could be applied to many representing the leadership of the Catholic faithful.
Matthew 23: 11 continues with advice for church leaders, “The greatest among you will be the one who serves the rest.” Jesus was recognized for the truth of his words and the humility of his actions, not by the magnificence of his clothing and lifestyle.
Some individuals in the Church hierarchy will lead the process to bring the Catholic Church back to what it truly is and away from the destructive direction that it has been moving in recent years. We truly trust that Bishop Robert Morlino is one of them.
Richard A. Rogers, Fennimore