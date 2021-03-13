Catholic Church thrives in Madison -- Max Rettler

The Diocese of Madison is alive and well and, from my firsthand experience, here is why:
As someone who has worked for programs offered by the Diocese of Madison, I see thousands of campers' lives being transformed at Camp Gray to find a place where they come to love the lord with joy. I think of hundreds of teen missionaries serving both God and neighbor on a week of "Love Begins Here," which is a local and life-changing service work program that helps those living in the diocese.
Lastly, as a college student, I think of how packed St. Paul’s Catholic University Center can be. On every Sunday, I see a reverent sacrifice of the mass. The mass truly represents the sacrifice that Jesus offered to his father. It is not a “feel-good experience” where the music is the center of attention. The only thing we need to get from the mass is a greater understanding of sacrifice and the love of Jesus Christ.
I thank people for their concern. But the Diocese of Madison is doing well, and I encourage you to come out and see this for yourself.
Max Rettler, Madison