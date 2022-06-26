Catholic church is welcome community -- Richard Reynolds

Thursday's cartoon by Phil Hands depicting Bishop Donald Hying as turning away “progressives” totally misses the mark.

Thanks to the continuous work of Bishop Hying and our priests, the Catholic Church in Madison is working hard to be an inclusive church. He and the church are not perfect -- no church is -- but he (and the church) are working daily to live their mission and provide support to all people.

Take Catholic groups such as St. Vincent De Paul, Catholic Multicultural Center, the Beacon homeless shelter and many others. Plenty of “progressives” are in these groups. And they are all living out Christ’s mission of love and respect for all -- not just for “progressives” or “conservatives.”

Here’s a music analogy: Music is good for the soul. And many types of music (opera, jazz, rap or oldies) touch many different types of people. Music “soothes the soul,” just not the same type of music for all people.

Our diocese has 102 parishes, including St. Maria Goretti. Each pastor has his own unique way of carrying out Christ’s mission of “soothing souls.” Please don’t depict Bishop Hying as turning away his sheep. Thank him for welcoming multiple ways to help his sheep connect with their God.

Richard Reynolds, Middleton