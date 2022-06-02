Cash bail is unfair and ineffective -- Don Miner

I'm responding to the May 22 column "Kleefisch will add officers, fight light sentences" from Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police President Ryan Windorff. The author supported Rebecca Kleefisch in her Republican bid for governor in part because of her stance on increased use of cash bail.

Bail is a regressive tax on low-income people accused of crimes and is not an efficient way to increase public safety and deter repeat offenses.

If I am given a $100,000 bail, I am wealthy enough to pay that bail and walk out and perhaps commit another crime. Is that increasing public safety?

If my mentee, a low-income person from South Madison, is given a $100,000 bail, he likely couldn't pay it and would sit in jail until his next court date. He may not have access to mental health counseling, drug counseling or other normal daily activities, which might help him overcome whatever drove him to perhaps commit the crime.

Worse, he might not even be guilty of the crime. An innocent person stuck in jail may get angrier and become more dangerous to society.

A better solution is for the judge, with the advice of social workers and other experts, to decide if the accused is a danger to public safety and put together a program to protect the public from him or her until the next court date. That program could include having the accused remain in jail.

Will judges occasionally get it wrong? Yes. But are any of us perfect?

Increasing the use of cash bail is discrimination and perpetuates poverty.

Don Miner, Madison