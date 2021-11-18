Cases highlight white privilege -- Bill Walters

Like Ahmaud Arbery, I have stopped to check out home construction sites several times. Like Arbery, I have walked on a site with no construction occurring, without permission and with no discernible identification that I belonged there. Both of us are technically guilty of trespassing.
He was only out jogging. My stops were by car. I could have easily stolen supplies. He could not. People saw me. Obviously, he was seen too. It never dawned on me that some citizens would challenge my presence at those house projects and try to detain me.
With the Arbery case front and center, I now wonder if I was not challenged and pursued because, unlike Arbery, I am white.
I think, at the very least, I took advantage of being white. Subconsciously, I knew I would most likely not be questioned.
And in another high-profile case, it is quite possible that if Kyle Rittenhouse were a non-white teen walking those Kenosha streets with an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle, he would be less likely to be alive today. This should be beyond unsettling for everyone.
Bill Walters, Fitchburg