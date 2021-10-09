 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Case against F-35 continues to grow -- Rick Gilpatrick
0 comments

Case against F-35 continues to grow -- Rick Gilpatrick

  • 0

Madison's case against the F-35s continues to grow. Now they are threatening one of our most hallowed institutions: development.

With one project (Raemisch Farms) nixed because of noise and another now on the edge it seems the area near the airport may be abandoned. All because of a few frighteningly noisy, exorbitantly over-budget and extremely thirsty airplanes that serve no purpose for Dane County beyond creating a few hi-tech jobs and selling jet fuel.

The idea from Bill Connors, executive director of Smart Growth Madison, seemed candid if not resigned: Build anyway and let the market adjust occupancy. That sounds refreshing with notes of desperation.

I encourage everyone to read the comments of the people around the airport in Burlington, Vermont where the F-35s have been flying for two years. I hope U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, is listening. 

Rick Gilpatrick, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist draws a cartoon with Bucky Badger and Wisconsin fans returning to Camp Randall.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics