Case against F-35 continues to grow -- Rick Gilpatrick

Madison's case against the F-35s continues to grow. Now they are threatening one of our most hallowed institutions: development.

Future noise concerns could scuttle housing along planned transit corridor A stretch of East Washington Avenue soon to be served by rapid transit is ripe for redevelopment. But the arrival of F-35 fighter jets in 2023 could subject much of the area to unhealthy levels of noise.

With one project (Raemisch Farms) nixed because of noise and another now on the edge it seems the area near the airport may be abandoned. All because of a few frighteningly noisy, exorbitantly over-budget and extremely thirsty airplanes that serve no purpose for Dane County beyond creating a few hi-tech jobs and selling jet fuel.

The idea from Bill Connors, executive director of Smart Growth Madison, seemed candid if not resigned: Build anyway and let the market adjust occupancy. That sounds refreshing with notes of desperation.

I encourage everyone to read the comments of the people around the airport in Burlington, Vermont where the F-35s have been flying for two years. I hope U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, is listening.

Rick Gilpatrick, Madison