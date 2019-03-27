I am writing to urge voters to choose Cris Carusi for Seat 3 on the Madison School Board.
While there are some similarities between Carusia and her opponent, there is one very clear difference to note. Carusi will bring a strong, vibrant voice for improving public schools in our city, while her opponent leads a charter school voted down by the School Board. (Later, skirting the School Board, this charter school was approved by UW).
Furthermore, Carusi actively attends Madison School Board meetings and has done so for the past 12 years, beginning before her daughters even entered the Madison School District. Carusi is, and will continue to be, a strong voice for parents and teachers in our district.
As a neighbor, Carusi is a friendly, down-to-earth, active participant in our humble little community on the Near West Side. As a citizen of the world, you will see Carusi and her family commuting daily to work and school on their bikes. Vote for Carusi for Seat 3 on the Madison School Board on April 2.
Barbara Roeber, Madison