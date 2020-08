Cartoon's ageism wasn't funny or fair -- Linda Marty Schmitz

I am writing to express my dismay with your decision to publish the Bob Englehart cartoon on Aug. 21, referring to Antiques Roadshow and Joe Biden and saying "What's the Difference?"

That is an example of ageism at its worst. People over age 70 are vibrant and provide untold service to their community. Yes, Joe Biden is 77, but Donald Trump is 74 -- only three years separate them. And people of our age are the people who still purchase the newspaper in the print version.

Please think about the message you are sending to us and your other readers about senior citizens. A society is often judged by how it treats those citizens. We should not be objects of scorn and derision.

Linda Marty Schmitz, Waunakee