A few letters to the editor have reacted recently to Phil Hands' political cartoons -- some of them not all that complimentary.

For one thing, some think he is too biased. I am not sure about that. It seems all he is trying to do is add a little levity to today's political climate and, believe me, we need something to smile about. Politicians on both the right and left need a poke once in a while, and they probably deserve it.

But in Hands' defense, the GOP gives him much more material for his cartoons, with their voices, actions and insensitivity. So keep it up, Hands, keep jabbing them and keep "rattling their chains."

Cliff Voegeli, Madison