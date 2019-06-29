I am extremely disappointment about the State Journal's decision to publish Phil Hands' editorial cartoon on Thursday targeting the organization Freedom Inc.
As a scholar with scientific expertise in understanding and promoting the well-being of children and families, including knowledge about what constitutes “bullying,” I can say that Hands' cartoon is wholly inaccurate and perpetuates harm against people of color.
We are in a state with some of the very worst racial and ethnic disparities in the nation, many of which are due to structural and systemic racism. Each of us has choices to make on a daily basis about whether we will support oppressive systems and policies. Hands uses the power of his position at the State Journal to further oppress minority students by suppressing their voices.
No doubt Hands will argue that this cartoon is an example of free speech or freedom of the press. But he has a choice about whether or not to perpetuate white racist ideology that causes real harm, which is what he has done in this case.
The State Journal should retract the cartoon and apologize for unfairly targeting a single organization that is lifting up oppressed communities in a state that continually neglects their best interests.
Larissa Duncan, Madison