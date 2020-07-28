Cartoon with storm troopers was wrong -- Donald J. Ternus

Phil Hands' cartoon last Friday portrayed the federal agents in Portland, Oregon, as storm troopers from the "Star Wars" movies overpowering two protesters described as rebels.

My, what an incorrect portrayal.

The federal agents are protecting U.S. property -- yours and mine -- from destruction by protesters.

These are not peaceful protesters. Peaceful protesters do not destroy public or private property, nor do they threaten human life to get their point across. Three of the federal officers have permanent sight loss due to the protesters use of lasers, according to a statement from the White House.

The Portland protests are exceeding eight weeks. They have destroyed blocks of the downtown area. These protests are infiltrated by people with destruction as their goal.

What is the point in Hands' cartoon? Should we not protect ourselves from criminals?

Donald J. Ternus, Sun Prairie