LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Cartoon wasn't fair to the far left -- Phillip Gathright

I must object to the Phil Hands' cartoon in Sunday's State Journal. He depicts the far-right trying to prevent safe and legal abortions and the far-left trying to prevent them from being rare.

No one, no matter how far-left (nose-ringed or not) is calling for more abortions. If anything, those on the far left are trying to make abortions even rarer by encouraging the teaching of proper sex education in the schools (not abstinence), availability of birth control and other means of contraception. Meanwhile, the far-right will likely be going after the Griswold ruling on birth control next. That will make illegal abortions more common.

I can only think that Hands was trying to inject some needless criticism of both sides into a debate that doesn't have or need that.

Phillip Gathright, Madison

