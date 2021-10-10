Cartoon was worth a thousand words -- John Finkler

It is often said that a photo is worth a thousand words. Sometimes, though, an editorial cartoon can also be worth that many words.

That's exactly what happened with the Phil Hands' cartoon in last Sunday's Wisconsin State Journal. The cartoon's characters were Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman.

Almost a year later, Vos and Gableman are spending $680,000 of our tax dollars to hunt down non-existing problems with the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin. Interestingly enough, Vos has never expressed any concerns with the many GOP victories in gerrymandered legislative districts in Wisconsin.

And the "cartoon Vos" says it perfectly as to why the political sham continues: "The goal is to keep Donald Trump from saying mean things about us."

Those 13 words alone are worth a thousand words, and many more.

John Finkler, Middleton