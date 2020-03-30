Cartoon was just liberal media hype -- John Voeltner

Phil Hands's cartoon, depicting a coronavirus wrecking ball smashing President Donald Trump's economy in the March 22 State Journal, was partly correct.

Yes, the coronavirus can destroy the nation/s economy. But our economy is not built on shaky timbers. It is steady growth built on consumer confidence and President Trump's actions and leadership.

The coronavirus wrecking ball depiction should have shown the crane that is swinging it. And that crane should have the label of "media hype" and "liberal rhetoric." I firmly believe the liberals would run this nation into the ground if it would damage President Trump. They have tried everything else. I would not put this beneath them.

Do you remember the H1N1 pandemic (swine flu) of 2009 and 2010? More than 12,000 Americans died. Was there panic? No. Was there 24/7 hysteria from the media? No. Of course not.

Because we had a president that the media approved of in the Oval Office.

John Voeltner, Marshall

