Cartoon usurped voices of black folks -- Ben Sheets

I write in response to the Phil Hands' June 5 political cartoon claiming that Freedom Inc.'s demands goes to far.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Not only isn’t our world perfect, it is actively skewed against the black community. Resigning ourselves to an imperfect world as this commentary suggests, resigns our communities to the racist policies within our criminal justice system and the racist tropes depicted in this cartoon. Freedom Inc. does not only work to pull down systems of oppression, but is actively working for the more perfect union for which our nation longs.

Recognizing the importance of the satire that political cartoons provide, this cartoon fails to express any nuance or depth of thought. But more concerning is that a white male cartoonist puts words into the mouths of stereotyped images of black women -- essentially speaking for them.

For far too long the white community has spoken to the white community on behalf of black people and people of color. It’s time that we allow them to speak for themselves, for us to listen deeply to their voices, and not to treat them as just another cartoon.

Rev. Ben Sheets, Plover