LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Cartoon on Paul Chryst was in poor taste -- James Leon

I have been a reader of Phil Hands for a long time. His editorial cartoons are generally on point.

But his depiction of former Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst leaving town in a truck full of money in Tuesday's State Journal was in poor taste and way off point.

He did capture the ambivalent sentiments of many Badger fans. But it's a ridiculous inference that money makes it OK. If that were the case, Chryst would have demanded the full $20 million he had coming, instead of the $11 million buyout he accepted. 

Chryst was born in Madison, played football in Madison and will always be part of Madison. His tenure as a coach was marked by his class, integrity and loyalty. He may leave Madison for another coaching job, but he will always reside in the hearts of true Badgers fans.

James Leon, Madison

