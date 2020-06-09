Cartoon on Freedom Inc. was misleading -- Marilyn Feil

The June 5 editorial cartoon by Phil Hands criticizing Freedom Inc.’s demand to defund the police department makes the same mistake I did at first -- thinking the choices are limited to having a police department or not, when that’s not true.
In Minneapolis, some city council members are talking about dismantling their police department and coming up with a new structure, a new way to provide services to the community. Minneapolis City Council member Jeremiah Ellison, son of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, tweeted “We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department. And when we’re done, we’re not simply gonna glue it back together. We are going to dramatically rethink how we approach public safety and emergency response.”
Discussion is ranging from dismantling to suggestions that social workers, medics or mental health professionals be sent to some calls now handled by police.
The current police system isn’t working. If public service has a problem, we need to look at it critically and think outside the box. We need to have an open mind, be innovative and have the courage to change. Thank you, Freedom Inc., for raising this issue.
Marilyn Feil, Madison
