Cartoon offered a sanitized view -- J. Denny Weaver

The editorial cartoon by Al Goodwyn in the Nov. 22 State Journal, which pictured Democrats on the left and Republicans on the right with no middle ground, had two flaws.

First, some Democrats and a few Republicans do reside in the middle ground, but this is a minor flaw. The more important flaw is the cartoon’s equation of left and right. To be sure, many Democrats do have views that are placed on the left, such as tax relief for the middle class, Medicaid expansion, and defense of a woman’s right to choose. Such views reflect traditional understandings of policy, and there can be genuine disagreements about how or whether to implement them.

But the defining issues on the right are not in the realm of honest disagreement. They consist of outright falsehood, such as the "big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen, and a host of debunked conspiracy theories. There is no meeting point for compromise between a left that is dealing with real policies and a right whose foundational points are lies and falsehood.

With its equation of left and right, the cartoon presents a sanitized view of a dishonest and deluded right.

J. Denny Weaver, Madison