On Friday's State Journal Opinion page, cartoonist Michael Ramirez depicted a gaunt and sickly President Joe Biden in a motorized wheelchair with Secret Service agents mocking the idea that he is actually "running" for president from a wheelchair. Are you kidding me?

This is not only an inaccurate portrayal of the state of the health of the man but a blatant ageist prejudice suggesting it is OK to make fun of people that need wheelchairs to get around. The State Journal shouldn't allow such blatant prejudice to parade in its paper under the guise of humor. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was a great president for this country despite needing a wheelchair.

While it may be fair game to discuss one’s age and ability to withstand the rigors of the job, how is it fair or appropriate to do so by feeding the right-wing misinformation campaign against Biden by placing him in a wheelchair and mocking his “run” for office?

Shame on Ramirez and shame on the State Journal for giving voice to this prejudice.

Eric Farnsworth, Middleton

