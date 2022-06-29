Cartoon mocking bishop was ignorant -- Bob Penzkover

The political cartoonist who charged that the Madison Diocese doesn’t care about shepherding progressives in last Thursday's newspaper exhibits an ignorant knowledge of facts.

The Madison Diocese is not a separate church. It is a geographic part of the universal Catholic Church. Bishop Donald Hying, head shepherd of the diocese, is one of the most caring, loving and dedicated shepherds anywhere inside or outside of the church. And he is faithful to all the teachings of the church.

The church does not concern itself with political parties. It is comprised of individuals who believe in the teachings of Christ -- in all commandments -- not just certain ones convenient to progressives. Prominent political figures have been counseled repeatedly over the years by shepherds of the church to recant their public positions on the murder of pre-born babies. Yet they persist in pushing their immoral agenda while proclaiming themselves to be devout Catholics.

Therefore, it is clear that these sheep have chosen to leave the shepherd, not vice versa. The Madison Diocese deserves commendation for its shepherding. Even the ignorant cartoonist attacking our chief shepherd could be welcomed into the fold.

Bob Penzkover, Rock Springs