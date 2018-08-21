Regarding Phil Hands' editorial cartoon on Friday about police at Madison's Pride Parade, I have to assume the artist did zero research into the issue.

Hands on Wisconsin: Madison police are excluded from Pride Parade Despite the fact that Madison boasts one of the most progressive police departments in the country, with a relatively high percentage of LGBT …

How else to explain the almost impressive disaster represented by the drawing, which grossly misunderstands the players, positions, conversations and controversies involved. The next time Hands wants to parachute into a deeply complex and fraught issue within a minority community that, as far as I can tell, he is not at all a part of, maybe he should check in with folks directly involved first?

Some of us have been working overtime to cover the topic, and others to protest, defend, talk and work on solutions that were all ignored, attacked and misrepresented by this single cartoon in one of the state's largest media outlets.

Do better.

Emily Mills, Madison, editor, Our Lives Magazine