Cartoon disparaged the working class -- Laura Shulman

John Darkow's political cartoon in Tuesday's State Journal featured a graduate wearing a barrel labeled "student debt" with the caption, "And we all laughed when he majored in woodworking."

The cartoon belittles woodworkers and the construction trades. These workers actually make something tangible, which cannot be said for software engineers.

Not only that, people in the construction trades can actually make lots of money (with virtually no college debt), as opposed to liberal arts majors who make virtually no money and have dismal prospects for the future (with a lot of college debt). Plumbers can make several thousand dollars in a day. High-end handmade furniture makers can sell a desirable piece for several thousand dollars.

These workers should be honored, not berated. For the last few years, too few young people have been entering the trades, in part because, like Rodney Dangerfield, they get no respect.

The artist and this newspaper should apologize and write an article about what is being done around Madison to give young people opportunities to apprentice.

We need to honor -- not humiliate -- those who work with their hands.

Laura Shulman, Oregon