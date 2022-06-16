Cartoon disparaged good New Yorkers -- Herb Lewis

His cartoons are often wise, powerful and truly funny. But once in a while, he hits a sour note. Last Sunday's cartoon about Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels receiving the endorsement of former President Donald Trump is one of those times.

First, apparently Michels is not from New York as the cartoon suggested, but from Wisconsin all the way. More important, the problem with Trump is not that he is from New York. To make the association between that city (birthplace of so many loyal Wisconsinites) and the ex-president who has done so much to subvert American democracy is unfair, unworthy and can only increase the prejudice there already is against people from there.