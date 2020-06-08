Cartoon didn't understand issues -- Matthew Donovan

Phil Hands' editorial cartoon on Friday about Freedom Inc. completely mischaracterizes the "Empty the Jails" and "Defund the Police" calls to actions in harmful ways that show and support naively racist views.

The call for "Empty the Jails" serves to reduce the prison population, which is disproportionately nonviolent black and brown people, not a bunch of "white supremacists." In fact, white supremacists are for some odd reason not removed from positions of power and incarcerated despite their displays.

Calls for "Defund the Police" are demands for reducing the police's roles in every aspect of public safety, especially the situations where they are ill-prepared to serve (such as crisis counseling), and to demilitarize the department by limiting its spending.

The mischaracterization of these calls to actions shows a gross misunderstanding of the social justice demanded in the current climate and regressive in trying to turn opinion against social progress. At minimum, this cartoon should be removed for its harmful inaccuracies.

Matthew Donovan, Madison