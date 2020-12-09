 Skip to main content
Cartoon didn't go far enough -- Susan Hermanson
Phil Hands' editorial cartoon on Saturday depicting Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' slow response to the COVID-19 pandemic did not go quite far enough.

He should have included one more panel. Vos would be saying, "But let's put it off until after the first year." Apparently, curtailing our governor and attorney general's powers after the election was important enough to call a special session but the coronavirus crisis is not.

The lack of leadership from the Republican Legislature is astounding. It's time to get rid of them.

Susan Hermanson, Baraboo

