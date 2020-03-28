Cartoon cheered for virus over Trump -- Jon Thorell

Last Sunday’s editorial cartoon, depicting a coronavirus wrecking ball smashing President Donald Trump's economy, was tasteless. It seems like State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands is cheering for the virus.

Around the globe and domestically, millions of people are suffering financial ruin, unemployment and dire health consequences from COVID-19. Instead of depicting sympathy, hope or unity, Hands squandered his talents by again demonstrating his blind hatred for President Trump.

Apparently, Hands is hoping that the president is more frustrated and upset over the crashing U.S. economy than this terrible disease, which is uncontrollably wreaking havoc across the planet and here at home.

We get it: Hands' cartoons make President Trump look bad at every opportunity while ignoring the human stress, hardships and damage to the world’s economy. How petty. I hope he enjoys his moment of satisfaction.

Jon Thorell, Wonewoc

