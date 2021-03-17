Cartoon about royals wasn't fair -- Susan Sheldon

It feels strange reacting to a cartoon. But then I saw Phil Hands' cartoon in last Sunday's State Journal about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Hands has set up a binary world where the plight of someone such as Markle, who was the victim of racism and felt suicidal, is juxtaposed against homeless families. Why?

Can't we care about someone regardless of their position who is suicidal and the victim of racism? Can't we care about the plight of homeless families as well?

Why is this an either/or situation?

Susan Sheldon, Madison