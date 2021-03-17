 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cartoon about royals wasn't fair -- Susan Sheldon
0 comments

Cartoon about royals wasn't fair -- Susan Sheldon

  • 0

It feels strange reacting to a cartoon. But then I saw Phil Hands' cartoon in last Sunday's State Journal about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Hands has set up a binary world where the plight of someone such as Markle, who was the victim of racism and felt suicidal, is juxtaposed against homeless families. Why?

Can't we care about someone regardless of their position who is suicidal and the victim of racism? Can't we care about the plight of homeless families as well?

Why is this an either/or situation?

Susan Sheldon, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics