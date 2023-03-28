I support electing Sheri Carter as our next District 10 representative to the Madison City Council.

Carter brings extensive depth of experience and knowledge from years of neighborhood involvement in Madison that delivers to her residents. She has served her district by listening to residents and bringing their concerns to the mayor, city staff and the City Council floor when all else has failed in city hall.

She does not follow a political agenda script that requires her to be in lockstep with those outside her district. Carter is a fighter for her district and that is what I want in my next District 10 City Council member.

Lisa Veldran, Madison

