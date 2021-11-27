 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carrying a gun decreases safety -- Warren J. Gordon
0 comments

Carrying a gun decreases safety -- Warren J. Gordon

  • 0

A number of letters to the editor have appeared in the State Journal recently about the Kyle Rittenhouse case. Most of them disagree with the verdict.

But I find the verdict perfectly appropriate. It proves that you are less safe if you choose to carry a firearm in public -- because what happens if someone tries to take it away from you?

That was essentially the basis of the whole self-defense argument: Rittenhouse swore that he had to shoot his victims (oops, make that rioters, looters and arsonists) because they were trying to take his gun. And he got 12 jurors to agree with him.

It’s something to think about the next time you’re out in public. You’re likely to see a lot more unarmed people than those exercising their constitutional rights to openly carry a gun -- and any one of them could try to take your gun away, couldn’t they? Pretty scary, isn’t it.

After all, law enforcement has used a similar argument for years: “Yes, your honor, I shot the perpetrator in the back as he was running away because he was trying to seize my weapon.”

So the next time you leave the house, just remember: Leave your gun at home.

Warren J. Gordon, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about the Green Bay Packers' unvaccinated quarterback testing positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics