I enjoy starting my morning with the State Journal and several cups of coffee.
When the polar vortex traveled through last week, I thought I would be without my paper possibly all week. To my surprise and delight, my carriers, Craig and Becky Severson, came through, and my paper was delivered to my newspaper box all week long.
I live in a rural area, where snow, ice and wind can cause driving to be especially difficult. So I commend the Seversons for their extra efforts this past week. Because I spent most of the week indoors, I really appreciated having my daily newspaper.
Mary Ashley, Oregon