On a morning when we would have neither mail delivery nor trash and recycling pickup, our Wisconsin State Journal was right on our front porch as normal.
But this particular morning was anything but normal with record-setting bitter cold temperatures and windchills -- and lots of snow still in our area.
We just wanted to thank our carrier, Kevin Smith, and many other newspaper carriers as well, for going above and beyond in most difficult weather conditions to bring us our daily newspaper.
He is one of the best we have ever had.
John Finkler and Nancy DeCori, Middleton