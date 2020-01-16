Carlin could help with banned words -- Roger Johnson

I'm just curious. Has the Madison School District established a list of "banned words" -- or is it a list of only one word? It seems to be a bit judgmental if restricted to just the "N-word."
What about other derogatory terms to describe races or ethnicities -- you know, words that describe Caucasians in derogatory terms such as "whitey," "Klansman" or "Nazi"? What about terms directed at a particular race, religion, nationality or sexual orientation? It could be aimed at Jews, Asians, the Irish, Italians or Latinos.
Too bad comedian George Carlin is no longer with us, or he could be hired to assist. He had a whole act about banned words.
What about students who use these terms? Maybe the schools should actually educate the students to this real-world fact: If you don't want to be stereotyped and called derogatory names, don't act in ways that reinforce those stereotypes.
Roger Johnson, Prairie du Sac