Caring is highest goal of all faiths -- Steven Chomor

I understand the motivation behind the letter to the editor “Capitol Christmas tree would heal us” in last Sunday's State Journal, and I believe the intent is honorable. But as a Buddhist, I greatly appreciate the separation of government and religion.

I live in a predominantly Christian society, so I am used to Christianity permeating many facets of life. At the risk of angering all of my Christian relatives and friends, I would like to express my appreciation for keeping religion out of government and happiness for not having a Christmas tree on display in the state Capitol building in Madison.

I agree with another letter in Sunday's paper, “Bible verse was used out of context,” that we should devote ourselves to our religion to attain and follow the highest level of morality. But as a health care worker, I also feel that we can get this pandemic under control until a vaccine has been administered to all if we: