Fundamentally, from my perspective as a Christ-follower, we need to love God and our neighbor. To do that, we need to care for his creation -- our common home. And to do that, we need to care for the climate.
The recently released Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change makes clear we as a civilization are failing to do so. It paints a dire story of increasing and accelerating disruption, dislocation and disaster from climate change.
This report makes clear that immediate action to control climate change is long overdue. Climate change is really happening, really serious, really human-caused, and we can still really do something about it.
We need action not only at the personal level, but the political level. Our friends at Citizens' Climate Lobby, along with many others across the political spectrum, agree collecting a fee on carbon at the federal level and returning that to the public will have a big positive impact not only on the climate, but the economy.
Exercise our prophetic voice and speak truth to power. Call on our political leaders now to recognize the problem and take action. Climate change poses a threat to all of us, and especially to those already poor and suffering.
Kermit Hovey, Middleton