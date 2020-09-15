Cargo bike story was good news we need -- Susan Millar

Thanks to the staff of the Wisconsin State Journal for the superb article, "It's a different kind of truck," in Monday's paper about the electric cargo tricycle that the city of Madison is now using.
This kind of good news about how our city government is making headway on carbon emissions is very important for Madison residents to know about. Again, many thanks for this excellent reporting.
Susan Millar, Madison
