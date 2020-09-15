 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cargo bike story was good news we need -- Susan Millar
0 comments

Cargo bike story was good news we need -- Susan Millar

  • 0

Thanks to the staff of the Wisconsin State Journal for the superb article,  "It's a different kind of truck," in Monday's paper about the electric cargo tricycle that the city of Madison is now using.

This kind of good news about how our city government is making headway on carbon emissions is very important for Madison residents to know about. Again, many thanks for this excellent reporting.

Susan Millar, Madison 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics