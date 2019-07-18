As caregiver friends to the woman who was recently evicted from Heritage Senior Living in Middleton, we note that low Medicaid rates are driving these evictions.
We also note that assisted living facilities have the right to set their terms as they wish -- they can refuse Medicaid.
What they cannot or should not do is lie about their terms or change them after an elderly resident has met them.
This is but another form of elderly abuse, hidden until State Journal reporter David Wahlberg exposed it in his July 9 front-page expose, "Medicaid resident evicted."
Broken promises abound in the assisted living industry, and Heritage is just one ugly example. Caregivers of the elderly: Beware.
Margo and Dan Redmond, Madison