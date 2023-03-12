Wisconsin family caregivers need support, both financially and emotionally. Gov. Tony Evers has proposed a tax credit for family caregivers who have stepped up and are ensuring that their family members are receiving care during a period where it is both costly and hard to find caregivers.

The care provided by family often prevents institutional care, thus saving taxpayer money. And yet the Republican leadership is opposed to helping these family caregivers. Why?

This is not a partisan issue. These people deserve credit and some financial assistance. The recommended assistance is small considering how much these caregivers give back.

Caregivers also need expanded benefits under the Family Medical Leave Act. When I provided care in my home for my mother, I would have welcomed some financial assistance and extra leave time to assist with her needs. Let’s do the right thing for family caregivers and pass a budget item expanding FMLA and a tax credit.

Susan Fadness, Madison

