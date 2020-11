Caregivers need action, not rhetoric -- Robert Kiser

I have always felt that anyone who cares for people deserves attention, but little occurs legislatively to solve the problem. As a nursing student at UW-Madison, I have spent time working with direct-care assistants during the COVID-19 pandemic. The assisted living facilities that I have encountered have struggled in general, but especially over these past nine months.

Assisted living facilities do not get the same type of government funding that skilled nursing facilities receive. Yet they often care for patients that need a similar standard of care. This perpetual injustice continues on a micro and macro level. The assisted living facilities are constantly trying to find good workers that will work for a modest wage. The resident assistants are obviously not being paid enough, and often times they do not receive health care benefits. The people who we trust to give care to the most vulnerable in our population are not getting the compensation needed.