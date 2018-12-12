The riots in France over high fuel prices show that the government, though it needs to raise prices on fossil fuels to ensure a livable climate, should return the revenue back to people so they can live in the here and now.
A bill that would do just that -- a carbon fee and dividend bill -- has been sponsored by both Republicans and Democrats in the House. It would start low and gradually increase, spurring clean energy, lowering greenhouse gas emissions, stimulating the economy and creating jobs.
The key to the success of this plan is all the money would be given back to the people. How does this make sense? If you have a small carbon footprint, you come out ahead. If you have a large carbon footprint, you don't. In fact, two-thirds of Americans would come out ahead, according to analysts.
So contact your representatives to support the bill. I don't think we need to worry about massive protests -- people with large carbon footprints don't tend to riot in the streets.
Steve Lewis, Fitchburg