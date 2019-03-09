The author of last Sunday's letter to the editor "Fossil fuels have made life better" is wrong to suggest that leaving behind fossil fuels will deprive us of modern comforts.

The Green New Deal seeks to build out green technologies that will give us warm, lighted homes and get us where we need to go. It also will leave us healthier -- goodbye and good riddance to all that pollution from extracting, processing and burning dirty fossil fuels. And it will make us happier, because we will leave our children and grandchildren a habitable planet with a stabilized climate.

Harry Read, Madison