France failed to meet its 2016 carbon emissions goal, so earlier this year they revised that target. Now the fuel tax hike has become the last straw on struggling French workers, as described in recent articles about the riots in Paris.
It’s widely accepted that putting a price on carbon is a bottom-line necessity if we hope to contain global warming to levels assuring us at least a livable planet. How that "tax" is implemented will make all the difference.
While protesters in Paris were burning cars and etching graffiti on the Arc de Triomphe, a climate carbon fee and dividend bill was brought to the floor of the U.S. House. This bill would return all funds raised from the fee to the American people. Once the carbon goals are met: poof, the fee goes away.
And get this: The bill was born of bipartisan cooperation aimed at doing good for all of us. That's just what this exhausted voter has been dreaming of. Please, everyone, clamor for it to become law.
Marnie Schulenburg, Madison