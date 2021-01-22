Carbon fee would slow climate change -- Warren Palmer

Modern energy systems let us live longer, fuller, richer, healthier lives, improving the environment in which we live. But not for much longer, unless we act now.

As Monday's editorial from the Los Angeles Times, "Climate crisis is the greatest challenge now," reported in the State Journal, the 10 warmest years on record have all occurred since 2005.

Climate change is real and happening now, and we need smart policies to decrease the harm. The science that built modern energy systems also explains that increasing greenhouse gases raises global temperatures and alters climates. Great uncertainty exists in the nature and extent of these changes. But the uncertainty has always been over the timing and severity of climate changes, not over their existence.

Scientists have always favored lower and slower estimates of these impacts because the scientific method is inherently conservative. But what were once considered worst-case scenarios for climate change are increasingly likely unless we act now. Good intentions do not ensure good outcomes, so we must choose smart policies over symbolism, and nonpartisan solutions over partisan posturing.