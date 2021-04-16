Carbon fee won't impact the poor -- Philip Smith

President Joe Biden recently outlined his infrastructure plan, which includes many features to address his goal of zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Biden appears to favor a regulatory approach for additional actions.
The regulatory approach, though, hurts the poor the most. Clearly all approaches result in increased costs in the near term. The poor, who pay a higher percentage of their income for energy, will be hurt disproportionally as the regulatory costs are passed on.
A different approach favored by economists is known as carbon fee and dividend. This method imposes a fee on using fossil fuels and returns the fees to all. Under the leading version of this plan called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, lower income groups will receive enough cash back to make up for the higher near-term energy costs. The plan will create jobs, provide cleaner air and improved health. A border carbon adjustment will protect American business while incentivizing other countries to enact their own policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is the best first step to address the climate crisis and is the fairest for all. Please encourage Wisconsin’s elected leaders to sign on to it.
Philip Smith, Waukesha