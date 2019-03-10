A letter to the editor on Feb. 28 identified three “myths” of today’s Democrats.
Regarding climate change, the writer of the letter contended that “many scientists” believe that sun cycles will soon lead to global cooling. In reality, at least 97 percent of actively publishing climate scientists as well as most scientific organizations worldwide agree that global temperatures are rising due to human activity.
Based on the writer's objections to “Medicare for all” and “free college tuition,” his real objection to addressing climate change is not based on science, I suspect. Instead, he seems to fear excessive government spending, which is a valid concern.
But the solution to climate change does not require a bloated role for government. A fee on carbon was recently identified by a bipartisan group of leading economists as the most efficient way to address climate change. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is one such market-based approach that has gained support from across the political spectrum.
All funds collected would be allocated to taxpayers to spend as they choose. The increased costs of fossil fuels will drive greater investment and innovation for clean energy.
Join me in urging our leaders in Congress, such as U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to support this important legislation.
Will Busse, Fitchburg